Drillers sweep Cardinals

TULSA, Ok– Afternoon baseball in Tulsa, the Drillers looking to sweep a three game series from Springfield.

And it’s 2-1 Tulsa in the fifth, Austin Warner strikes out Victor Gonzalez here.

Then in the sixth, Springfield flashing the leather, D.J. Peters grounds to third, but nice play by Alberto Truinfel for the out.

Still 2-1 bottom of the seventh and a bases loaded walk scores a run, it’s 3-1.

The very next pitch Seth Elledge uncorks a wild pitch, Logan Langdon scores it’s 4-1.

And Tulsa wins 4-1 and sweeps the three game series.

