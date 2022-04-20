SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals have lost four of their last five games.

And snapping that losing skid could be tough against the Tulsa Drillers.

Tulsa is 7-3 this season and leads the Texas League North.

Springfield started play three games back in the North.

And the Drillers picked up where they left off Tuesday night.

Top of the third, and Michael Busch takes this deep to left, into the bullpen a two run shot it’s 2-nothing.

Then in the fourth, Jacob Amaya shoots the gap in right center, the ball goes to the wagon gate, Kody Hoese scores it’s 3-nothing.

Later in the fourth Jeren Kendall flares this to right, the ball drops in, Amaya scores it’s 4-nothing.

Springfield gets one back on a bases loaded walk.

But Tulsa answers, Ryan Ward doubles to right, Justin Yurchack scores it’s 5-1.

And the Drillers go onto win 7-5.