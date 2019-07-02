Drillers snap Springfield’s home winning streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Home sweet home.

No Texas League team enjoys the home field advantage like the Springfield Cardinals.

Springfield has won nine of the 39 games played on the road this season.

And has won 25 games at home.

Monday night Springfield took a three game winning streak into its game with Tulsa.

And Johan Oviedo started for the Cards, he strikes out Chris Parmelee looking to end the first.

But the Drillers would strike in the second, two on for Logan Landon and he takes this over the Cox Health sign in left center, up on the berm, a three run shot it’s 3-nothing Tulsa.

Justin Toerner gets one back with this rocket to right, way over the fence and on the roof of the Rowe Indoor Facility, it’s 3-1.

Springfield was flashing the leather as well, here Dylan Carlson robbing Keibert Ruiz of a base hit in the third.

Then in the fourth, Alberto Truinfel into foul territory and the snowcone catch, robbing Errol Robinson.

Springfield had a 4-3 lead after six, but Tulsa scored 3 in the seventh and win 6-4.