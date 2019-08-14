Drillers hammer Cards in Tulsa

TULSA, Ok–The Springfield Cardinals continued their series in Tulsa Tuesday night.

The Cards were looking for their fourth straight win.

Springfield started play five games out of first in the North.

And the Baby Birds were keeping the kids entertained in Tulsa.

It was 2-nothing Springfield when Tulsa would cut that lead in half, Connor Wong takes this deep to left center, over the boards and gone, a solo shot, it’s 2-1.

Top of the third, the Cards answer, Yariel Gonzales with a line drive inside the right field foul pole, it’s gone, that makes it 3-1 Springfield.

But Tulsa scored five runs in the fourth inning and six in the eighth and blasted the Cardinals 15-5.