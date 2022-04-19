SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals returned home to Hammons Field Tuesday night.

The baby birds opening a six game series against Tulsa.

The Drillers are the Double AA affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Springfield lost four of the six games against Arkansas last week.

And the Cardinals would score first in the first, Malcom Nunez singles to left, that scores Jordan Walker, and it’s 1-nothing Springfield.

But Tulsa ties it up in the third, Andy Pages singles to left, Kody Hoese scores it’s 1-1.

The Drillers take the lead in the fifth, Devin Mann singles to center, Hoese scores to make it 2-1 Tulsa.

Then Pages follows with this shot into left, Mann and Michael Busch both score to make it 4-1 Drillers.

And Tulsa goes onto win 4-2.