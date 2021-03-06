Drake ends Missouri State’s season at the buzzer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State Men’s Basketball had it’s 2020-2021 campaign ended on Saturday with a 71-69 loss to Drake in the Missouri Valley Conference semifinals.

In a game with 16 lead changes, Drake claimed the win behind a A buzzer-beater by Joseph Yesufu to edge out the Bears.

Sharp finished with 16 points and 8 assists including MSU’s last four to tie the game at 69.

Meanwhile, Gaige Prim tallied 19 points and Keaton Hervey matched his season high with 18.

“That’s one of the best games I’ve been a part of,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. “I’ve enjoyed coaching this group of guys every single day, including today and watching us battle through the adversity. I just think it’s a season of gratefulness. I’m grateful for getting to coach these guys and grateful for getting the chance to play basketball this season.”

Missouri State ends the season 17-7 and returns all but senior Spencer Brown next year while Drake will face Loyola-Chicago in the MVC Championship game on Sunday.