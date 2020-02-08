Dora gets revenge, beats Hartville in OT

by: Dan Lindblad

Hartville, Mo. — When Hartville and Dora met six days ago, the Eagles picked up a big road win.

The Falcons returned the favor.

Dora, playing as the road team on Friday, picked up a win over Hartville 69-61 in overtime.

Both teams entered the contest ranked second in its class (Dora – Class 1, Hartville – Class 2)

Hartville(19-2) was in a groove early in the game. Multiple runs, including a 15-0 run in the second quarter allowed the Eagles to take a 36-21 lead.

Dora (21-1) rose to the occasion, going on a 14-0 run of its own to make it a 36-35 game at halftime.

Dora held a three point lead going into the fourth quarter, but Hartville outscored the Falcons 4-3 in the final frame to force overtime.

The Falcons were able to find their offense again, getting a 15-7 advantage in the overtime period and the win.

Both teams are back on the court on Tuesday.

