Dora Falcons soar to Class 1 title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the boys side, Class 1 semifinal, Dora squared off with Platte Valley.

And the Dora Falcons rolling in ranked number one in the state and a 30-2 record.

Isaac Haney with the drive to the hoop and the harm, it’s 9-5 Dora.

Haney is a junior and has verbally committed to Missouri State.

Then Mason Luna with the steal and the near dunk, it’s 12-5 Falcons.

Haney takes it inside again, this time from the other side of the lane, it’s 14-5 Dora.

Then the pass down the floor to Waylon Masters for the easy two, it’s 20-13.

And Dora beats Platte Valley 82-66 to advance to Friday’s state championship game.