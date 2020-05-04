Don Shula, winningest head coach in NFL history who led Dolphins to perfect season, dies at age 90

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula is greeted on the field by former players during half time at an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The 1972 undefeated team was celebrated on the field. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MIAMI (CBS) — Don Shula, the winningest head coach in NFL history, died Monday morning at age 90, the Miami Dolphins confirmed in a statement released by the team. Shula won 347 games in the regular season and postseason in his NFL career, including two Super Bowl titles with the Dolphins (1972 and 1973). He was an NFL head coach for 33 seasons.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,” the team statement reads. “He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne, along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne, and Mike.”

Shula took the Dolphins to prominence in the 1970s, leading the 1972 team to the only perfect season in league history. The 1972 Dolphins finished the season 17-0 and were the only team to win their first 17 games in a season until the 2007 New England Patriots, who lost to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl. Shula won five AFC championships with the Dolphins and finished with a 257-133-2 (.659 win percentage) in his 26 seasons coaching the team. The Dolphins won 67 games in Shula’s first seven seasons (1970 to 1976) and had a .817 win percentage during that stretch, the best in the NFL.

Shula finished with a 328-156-6 regular-season record with the Dolphins and Baltimore Colts. His .677 win percentage is the seventh-best in NFL history (minimum 10 seasons coached).