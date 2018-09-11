Dolling's Heroics Keep Bears Unbeaten Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Josh Dolling played the best game of his college career Monday, scoring each Missouri State goal in a 3-2 overtime win over Santa Clara at Allison South Stadium.

The sophomore from Liverpool scored two flashy goals to give the Bears a halftime lead. Dolling's first was a looping flick over the visiting goalkeeper, and added a second on a half-volley strike from nearly 30 yards out.

MSU allowed the Broncos to tie the game in the 85th minute, and the game went to overtime. Santa Clara missed a penalty kick in the first half of overtime, sending the game into a second extra period.

In double overtime, Dolling found the net once again, providing the final heroics and registering the Bears' first hat trick in 13 years.

Missouri State is unbeaten through five games (3-0-2). The Bears will host UMKC Saturday at 7 p.m. before beginning Missouri Valley competition.