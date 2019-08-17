Dodgers’ Julio Urias suspended 20 games under MLB’s domestic violence policy

(CBS)-Saturday afternoon Major League Baseball announced Dodgers left-hander Julio Urias has been suspended 20 games under the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Urias was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in Los Angeles on May 13, and he agreed not to appeal the suspension.

“My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Julio Urías violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Mr. Urías cooperated fully with my office’s investigation. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urías violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate.”

After the suspension was announced, Urias released the following statement through the MLBPA:

“Today I accepted a suspension from Major League Baseball and agreed not to exercise my right to appeal. It is important to me to not create uncertainty for my teammates as we approach the playoffs. Accepting the suspension is the best path to achieve that goal.

“Since May, I have been fully cooperating with both law enforcement and MLB. Although the authorities determined no charges of any kind were warranted, I accept full responsibility for what I believe was inappropriate conduct during the incident. Even in this instance where there was no injury or history of violence, I understand and agree that Major League players should be held to a higher standard. I hold myself to a higher standard as well. I have taken proactive steps to help me grow as a person on and off the field, and in my relationships, including attending counseling sessions.

“I am deeply grateful for all the support I’ve received during this challenging time. I look forward to proving it is well deserved.”

Urias was placed on administrative leave from May 14-21 while MLB conducted its investigation, and the five games he missed while on administrative leave will be credited toward his suspension. He has 15 more games to serve and is eligible to return on September 2. Urias is the 13th player suspended under the domestic violence policy.

Earlier this year MLB announced Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is ineligible for the postseason when he was suspended 85 games under the league’s domestic violence policy, but MLB did not explicitly say Urias is postseason ineligible. Others like Aroldis Chapman and Roberto Osuna were allowed to play in the postseason after serving domestic violence suspensions. It seems postseason eligibility is determined on a case-by-case basis.

Urias was arrested after witnesses said he shoved his girlfriend to the ground in a parking lot. MLB investigated the incident but was unable to obtain security camera footage, and Urias was reinstated on May 21. Police declined to charge Urias because there was no physical injury and because his girlfriend “at no point indicated to either the uniformed police officers or to civilian witnesses that she believed she was a victim.”

The 23-year-old Urias has a 2.53 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings this season while working mostly out of the bullpen. The Dodgers called up righty Casey Sadler to fill the roster spot, the team announced.