DMGB: Perry, Eagles blend through summer camp

NIXA, Mo. — There will be a lot of new surrounding the Nixa Eagles this fall. Nothing might stand out more than new head coach John Perry.

“He’s really smart,” Nixa senior quarterback Riley Childs said. “He knows a lot about the game and he reads a lot of books, actually. He’s also pretty loud, I noticed that too.”

Perry, a state championship winning coach from Mississippi joined the Eagles in January, moving to Nixa in April.

“We could probably complain about moving in a pandemic, and we could probably come up with a few things that were negative, but we aren’t going to operate like that,” Perry said. “It was great.”

His first interactions with a lot of players and coaches, through video calls.

“We can’t control COVID, just like we can’t control a lot of things in this world, but we can control what we did,” Perry said. “We went to work and started meeting and I thought we were able to make a lot of progress through that time.”

“We were champing at the bit doing all of those zoom calls,” Childs said. “It was getting kind of annoying having to do all of those, we wanted to come out here and do something.”

Thursday is one of the last days the Nixa Eagles and all Missouri high school football programs can put in work on the field in helmets and shoulder pads. Saturday starts a nine-day dead period, which leads up to the first day of practice is on Monday the 10th.

But as we’ve seen over the past four months, 10 days out is there anything but set in stone.

“We’re getting ready like we are going to play,” Childs said. “Practice hard and don’t let any of that effect us.”

“If they come out and say we aren’t playing then we’ll adjust and start getting ready for 2021,” Perry said. “But until that time we are going to be the best we can today and don’t worry about tomorrow.”

Summed up in four letters, DMGB.

“Our slogan this year is ‘Doesn’t matter get better’. Like COVID, I know it matters, but it doesn’t do us any good to sit around and complain about it. As a human being that is our goal in life to get better today in spite of what is going on in the world,” Perry said. “I think our team has done that.”

Nixa is scheduled to open the season against Branson on August 28.