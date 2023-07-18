SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The 34th annual Price Cutter Charity Championship will tee off its first round on Thursday morning at Highland Springs country club.

The winner will take home a check for $180,000 dollars.

26 years ago it was a different story.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson catches up with one pro golfer who had a magic week many summers ago.

Chris Pinson:

“Well this week is a very special week down in the Ozarks.

It is officially time for the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

It’s been around just as long as the Nike Tour, Nationwide, and of course, the Korn Ferry Tour.

33 years in existence, and I’m so glad and honored to be joined by my friend, PGA star and of course, Champions Tour player Chris Dimarco.

What’s up brother?”

Chris Dimarco:

“Nothing man, just enjoying life.

We’ve been home for two weeks enjoying Denver right now, it’s a little muggy right now, but it’s been great, we’ve had a great time.”

Pinson:

“You turn pro in 1990, you get your card in ’93, but then, in ’97 you gotta make your first start back on the Nike Tour and it happened to be at the Ozarks Open, now known as the Price Cutter Charity Championship.

You won that tournament by finishing at 12-under par.

Do you remember anything about that?

Dimarco:

“26 years ago, so it was a long time ago.

I had just gone to the claw putting grip probably a couple months prior to that and just remember having one of those weeks.

And just playing fantastic.

I remember I hit it on the green on 18, it’s got like an island par 5 green and I hit it like 25 feet and left it like 6 feet short, of course, and had to make a 6-footer to win and I made it dead center, which was a lot of fun.

My goal was to make it in the top 10 so I could get to the PGA Tour.

That win obviously, at Highlands Springs kinda propelled me into the top 5 which ultimately secured me my card, so it was very gratifying to walk out of there with a win and achieve my goal for the year which was to get back on the PGA Tour.

Pinson:

“Again man, I can’t thank you so much for taking time out of your schedule to talk to me and just being able to catch up.

It’s always fun chatting with you.”

Dimarco:

“You got it my friend. Anytime.

Thanks for having me.”