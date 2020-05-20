Diestelkamp named co-GLVC female athlete of the year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury Lady Panthers standout Hailey Diestelkamp is now officially a graduate of the program, but that doesn’t mean the awards from her record breaking 2019-2020 season have stopped.

Diestelkamp was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference’s Richard F. Scharf Paragon Award co-winner, given to the conference’s female athlete of the year.

She splits the honor with University of Indianapolis women’s golfer Pilar Echeverria who, like Diestelkamp, has been the Division II player of her respective sport for two straight years.

Diestelkamp averaged 21.6 points per game, 7.4 rebounds, shooting 52% from the field and racked up 2.8 steals per game.

The Owensville native also became the first player in Drury history to surpass 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Her 2,321 career points led all active players in D-II at the end of the year and she graduated as Drury’s all-time leader in scoring and rebounding in addition to being fourth all-time in steals.

Her point total also ranks her 24th in the history of NCAA-II women’s basketball, and she is the sixth player ever at the D-II level to reach 2,300 points and 1,100 career rebounds.

The 2020 season also saw Diestelkamp set a team and GLVC single-game scoring record with 53 points in the final home game of her career against Rockhurst on Feb. 29.

She tallied double-digit scoring in 30 of Drury’s 32 games and notched 12 double-doubles last season.

She is only the third female student-athlete at Drury ever to receive the GLVC’s Paragon Award and first since 2008 when former coach Molly (Carter) Miller won it.

Amanda Newton, also from women’s basketball, was the first to claim the award from Drury in 2006.

A total of seven Drury student-athletes have now won the Paragon Award as DU has had four from men’s sports win the honor including Jamie Villa Zapatero (cross country, track & field, 2011), Nick Thimesch (baseball, 2014), Sean Feher (swimming & diving, 2015), and Andrew Bazzoli (swimming & diving, 2018).

Here is a full list of Diestelkamp’s honors and awards from her 2019-2020 senior season:

Richard F. Scharf Paragon Award (GLVC)

Ron Lenz Award, NCAA-II Player of the Year (D2CCA)

First Team All-American (D2CCA)

NCAA-II Player of the Year (WBCA)

First Team All-American (WBCA)

Player of the Year, Midwest Region (D2CCA)

First Team All-Midwest Region (D2CCA)

Second Team Academic All-American (CoSIDA)

Most Valuable Player, GLVC Tournament

Player of the Year, GLVC

First Team All-GlVC (unanimous selection)

NCAA-II Google Cloud Academic All-District (CoSIDA)

NCAA-II Player of the Week (Feb. 24-March 1)

GLVC Player of the Week (Feb. 24-March 1)

GLVC Player of the Week (Feb. 17-23)

NCAA-II Player of the Week (Feb. 10-16)

GLVC Player of the Week (Feb. 10-16)

GLVC Player of the Week (Jan. 6-12)

GLVC Player of the Week (Nov. 24-30)