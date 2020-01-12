Diestelkamp, Bernard lead Drury past Lions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The No. 1 Drury Lady Panthers (14-0, 5-0) continued their undefeated ways Saturday, topping visiting Lindenwood (7-4, 3-2) 98-84.

Senior Hailey Diestelkamp led the way in scoring with a season high 37 points.

Daejah Bernard also made headlines with nine assists in the game.

That allowed the senior to eclipse the 500 career assist milestone for her time at Drury.

She is the first in program history to ever reach the 500 assist mark.

The Lady Panthers hit the road now for the foreseeable future.

Drury will play five straight road games starting Thursday, January 16th at Maryville.

Tip-off in St. Louis is set for 5:15 p.m.