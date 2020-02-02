Diestelkamp becomes first to 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury basketball has a long list of great players and accomplishments from both the men and women.

The Panthers, however, have never had a player who chalked up 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their career at Drury.

That is, until Saturday.

Against Maryville, Lady Panthers Senior Hailey Diestelkamp racked up nine points in the first six minutes to reach 2,000 career points.

This comes after she hit the 1,000 rebound mark on Thursday, making her the first Drury basketball player ever to reach both.

“It’s a special moment,” Diestelkamp said. “I’m a team person. I give all the credit to my teammates, coaches. But it is a special moment. I never thought I was going to get it – and here we are.”

“She’s a club of one,” Drury Head Coach Molly Miller said. “She started the 2,000 point/1,000 rebound club here at Drury. An elite player. One of the best to ever put on the uniform. But take that, and she’s a great person and a great representative for Drury University. Couldn’t say more great things about her – except I’m so proud and she’s very deserving of this honor.”

Diestelkamp finished with a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Lady Panthers topped Maryville, 93-58.

The win keeps No. 1 Drury perfect at 21-0 overall, 12-0 in the GLVC.

The team will look to keep it that way when it hosts Lewis in a 5:45 pm game, Thursday, February 6th, at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.