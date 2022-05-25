TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is going viral after posting an incredible video of a hole-in-one golf shot filmed on a first person view drone.

The angle of the shot is spectacular, but many are questioning whether the hole-in-one is real, including his opponents in The Match.

“Not going to lie pretty impressive… too bad you waster it a week early….,” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted.

Mahomes’ teammate for The Match, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen responded with a vulgar GIF from “Mr. Deeds” starring Adam Sandler.

When the drone films the reverse angle, it appears Brady is set up at tee box halfway down the fairway.

Trash talk amongst the four quarterbacks began back when the event was first announced.

Brady, the quarterback with the most Super Bowl victories in NFL history, will play in The Match for the third time, having lost his two other appearances.

Brady will team up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to face Mahomes and Allen at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.