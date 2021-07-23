Díaz leads way in PCCC 2nd round

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Last year, Max McGreevy stood on this exact spot as he hoisted the Price Cutter Charity Championship trophy.

This year he’s back, aiming to become the first ever two-time champion at Highland Springs.

But as round two rolled in, he wasn’t the only one toward the top with a championship connection to this course.”



The man who hoisted the trophy last year, though, encountered struggles on his front nine Friday.

He failed to capitalize on an eagle chance on the 8th, and then missed the birdie as well and was was one over on the day at the halfway point.

But on the 11th, a big birdie put him on track for a four under back nine to reach 11-under for the tournament.

“I knew birdies were out there so I just kind of stayed patient and allowed myself to hopefully get one to fall in at some point,” Max McGreevy said. “Luckily I did on 11. I just enjoy playing out here. If I get a chance on Sunday to hopefully repeat that would be awesome. Hopefully I don’t come back here, but this is always going to be kind of home for me in a sense. I’m just excited to play two more rounds out here in Springfield and just kind of enjoy my time here.”

But the man on top through the early day was Roberto Díaz.

Though that wasn’t true until the final stretch when he birdied his final four holes on the front nine to claim the outright lead at Roberto Díaz.

“I’m trying to make as many birdies as possible out here,” Díaz said. “I know that the only way I’m going to erase a mistake is by making birdies, so I’m just firing.”

Díaz’s final stretch put him past Austin Smotherman, who led most of the morning in the group just behind Díaz.

But that forced him to watch as his solo lead gave way to the man from Vera Cruz.

His final chance to tie Díaz at 13 under came just short on the 9th.

“He’s a stud,” Austin Smotherman said about Díaz. “I saw him make a putt on the last as well. I wish my 12 footer would have dropped, but tap in four there. That tee shot is one of the toughest.”

But Smotherman still heads to the weekend at 12-under, and knows a thing or two about what it takes to win the P triple C thanks to his college teammate at SMU, 2019 champion Harry Higgs.

“Being on the grounds that he once walked feels so special, you know?” Smotherman joked.