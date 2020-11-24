Diamond spoils Greenwood’s home opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first team to win a varsity basketball game in the new Allison Event Center on Greenwood’s campus, the Diamond Lady Wildcats.

Diamond beat Greenwood in a thriller on Monday night 52-51, in both school’s first game of the season.

The Lady Jays’ had a look as the buzzer sounded, but it was just off the mark to the right.

Taaron Drake and Grace Frazier led the way with 14 points each for Diamond (1-0).

Drake hit a three-pointer in the second quarter to push the lead to 20-9.

Greenwood (0-1) responded with freshman Hannah Gibbons, who scored 31 points, including a three-pointer with less than 30 seconds left to cut the deficit to one.

It’s tournament season for the two schools as Greenwood is scheduled to appear in the Crane girls basketball tournament while Diamond will host the Gem City Classic.