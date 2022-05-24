SPRINGFIELD, Mo–In the high school ranks Tuesday, girls spring softball crowned a state champion.

In Class 2, the Skyline Tigers battled Diamond.

Skyline was looking for back to back state championships after winning it all a year ago.

And the Tigers strike first in the second, Grace Edge takes this deep to left, it bounces off the fair pole, that’s a home run, it’s 1-0 Skyline.

But Diamond gets that back in the third, Caitlyn Suhrie hits this to left, it’s just fair, a double that scores Grace Frazier it’s 1-1.

Diamond takes the lead in the sixth, Madison Bentley lines this to center, it drops in Suhrie slides across safely it’s 2-1 Diamond.

It’s 3-1 Wildcats in the top of the seventh when Lexy Bridges drills this to straight away center, over the fence and gone for a two run homer, it’s 5-1 Diamond.

Skyline tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, it’s 6-3 when Autumn Baldwin singles to center, Abagail Hammer scores, but Chayla Tuning is gunned down at home.

And Diamond wins the state championship 6-4, Skyline finishes second.