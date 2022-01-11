Despite scare, Drury Lady Panthers remain number one

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers will play on the road Thursday at William Jewell.

Amy Eagan’s team remains the number one team in the country in this week’s D2 coaches poll.

But the Lady Panthers survived a scare Saturday at home.

Lewis led 40-23 at halftime, but Drury stormed back in the second half to win 75-61.

It’s was their 12th straight win.

Here’s a look at the new top five in the D2 womens poll.

Drury is still number one.

Fort Hays State moves up one spot to number two.

Glenville State moves up two spots to three.

Lubbock Christian is fourth.

And Western Washington is fifth.