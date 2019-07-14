Despite loss, Gonzalez notches 13th RBI in eight games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While road woes continue for Springfield, the Cardinals have been quietly steadfast at home.

On Saturday, however, the birds let a chance to clinch five straight home series wins slip in a 5-1 loss to visiting Arkansas.

Yariel Gonzalez represented the main bright spot of the day.

He followed up his walk-off home run from Friday with a second inning solo shot Saturday.

That marks 13 RBI’s in his last eight games.

It also marked the only run of the night for Springfield as the Cardinals fell 5-1.

They will get another shot to win the four game series Sunday with a 6:10 first pitch against the Travelers.