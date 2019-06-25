Despite changes, PCCC still helps kids

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Price Cutter Charity Championship will tee off its first round a month from Tuesday.

It’ll be the 30th year of the PGA sponsored tour.

In that time, the tournament has grown from helping just three children’s charities to 46.

And in the 30 years, the Charity Championship has raised more than $15 million dollars for the kids.

This year the tournament has a new title sponsor and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is now the foundation insuring the $700-thousand dollar purse.

Despite the changes, the tournament will continue its charity mission.

“Touches so many more people, touches so many more lives, different types of needs. The needs are incredible, everyone knows that. To help someone, give them a boost, help them in time of real need is so rewarding,” said Tournament Director Jerald Andrews.