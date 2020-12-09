Derrick Thomas headlines Mo Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced it’s induction class for 2021 Tuesday.

The class includes 16 individuals and four programs.

Headlining the class is Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas.

Thomas was the anchor of the Chiefs defense for 11 seasons.

He made nine pro bowls and set a franchise record with 20 sacks in the 1990 season.

Thomas died in a car accident in February of 2000, former Chiefs President Carl Peterson will accept on his behalf.

Other local inductees include former Glendale swimming coach Jim Whytlaw, he coached for 37 years and was Missouri’s coach of the year eight times.

Kickapoo and Drury basketball star Alex Hall is in the class.

Hall led Drury to the 2013 Division 2 national championship.

He scored a game high 21 points in the national championship game.

Also in the class, former KOLR 10 sports anchor Tom Mast.

Mast started here at KOLR 10 in 1976 and has been involved in sports journalism in the Ozarks ever since.

Mast also has been the play-by-play voice for Missouri State basketball, Drury basketball and the Springfield Cardinals.

Also in the class:

Kansas City Royals General Manager Dayton Moore.

Former St. Louis Cardinals president Mark Lamping.

Angler Edwin Evers.

Webb City football coach John Rodrique.

Springfield philanthropist Bobby Allison.

Missouri State football’s Dennis Heim.

Nixa and SBU womens hoops coach Jim Middleton.

Golf long drive champ Dan Boever.

Southeast Missouri basketball’s Pat Colon.

Missouri State baseball’s Paul Evans.

Mizzou soccer coach Bryan Blitz.

Ron Clawson is Warrensburg’s cross country coach and the program is also going in.

As are the Missouri State Sugar Bears, the Mizzou football chain crew, and Poplar Bluff high school golf.

And Cookie Rice from Ozarks Coca-Cola will get the President’s Award.

The induction ceremony will be Sunday, January 31st.