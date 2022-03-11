SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the fourth straight season the Walnut Grove girls’ basketball team has reached the state semifinals.

Two have ended with state championships. Now two have finished with third place game appearances.

Walnut Grove lost the state semifinal matchup against Delta 43-30 on Friday afternoon at JQH Arena.

Delta (28-1) forced 28 Walnut Grove turnovers during the contest.

Jacie Gavisk led the Lady Tigers with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Walnut Grove will play Leeton in the third place game on Saturday at 10 am.