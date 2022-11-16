SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will kick off the NCAA soccer tournament Thursday afternoon in Omaha.

In our Bear nation report, MSU and Creighton will meet for the second straight year in the tournament.

Creighton beat the Bears in Springfield last year.

Missouri State would love to return the favor.

The Bears have won the Valley’s regular season title for four straight years.

Michael Seabolt’s Bears are 12-1-4 this season and boast of one of the best defense’s in the country.

Missouri State set a school record with 12 shutouts this season.

That brick wall in the back is a source of pride for both the players and the first year coach.

“We’re going to work hard. We’re going to have discipline. We have the least fouls in the country. The least yellow cards in the country. These are things we try to do well. We work hard and defend well, but the defense is also the attack. And we’re one of the best attacking teams in the country,” said Seabolt.

“I think we put an emphasis on it this year. Whoever’s playing back there can do their jobs properly. We do a lot of work on defense, the backs on the training pitch to make sure we keep clean sheets in the games,” said Bears defender Lewis Green.