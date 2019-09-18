Defense leading unbeaten Evangel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders made the biggest jump in the national NAIA football poll this week.

Chuck Hepola’s team moved up four spots to number 14 in the country.

The Crusaders will defend that ranking Saturday night when they host Culver-Stockton.

Evangel is 3-0, the Wildcats are 2-1.

The Crusaders defense has been outstanding this season, ranked second in the country in NAIA.

Last week, Evangel shutout Clarke 28-nothing.

It was the Crusaders first shutout in two seasons.

Senior linebacker Sam Morton had nine tackles against Clarke and is the Heart of America Defensive Player of the Week.

“Yea we have a really good super group of guys who have been playing together for alot of years. This could the year that we ball out,” said Morton.

“Yea the defense has just been playing outstanding. We’ve only given up 21 points on the year. So our coaching staff, coach Desoto and the defensive coaching staff has done a great job. Our players have executed the game plan really to perfection. It’s been nice to watch them fly around,” said Hepola.