Defense leading Missouri State football to spring resurgence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears will return home to Plaster Stadium Saturday to host 10th-ranked Southern Illinois.

Bobby Petrino’s team has pulled back to back upsets over ranked teams on the road.

The lastest was a 13-6 victory at Northern Iowa.

It was the first time that a Bears team has beaten the Panthers in Cedar Falls since 1998.

And it was only the sixth time in the history of the series that Missouri State has won.

The Bears scored an early touchdown and then the defense slammed the door, allowing only two UNI field goals.

Missouri State is now 3-1 in the spring and receiving votes in the FCS poll.

“I’m not too familiar with the history. But I definitely heard about it a little bit. I feel like it just compliments our coaches and all the players. And everybody for just buying into what we’re doing right now,” said Bears cornerback Jeremy Webb.