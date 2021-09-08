Defense is leading Evangel football to victory

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel football is proving the old saying, that you entertain with offense and win with defense.

So far in 2021, the Evangel defense has been stellar.

Evangel will try to go to 3-0 Saturday at Culver-Stockton and the EU defense has led the way.

Evangel has not allowed the opponent to score a point in the last six quarters.

They’ll be facing a Wildcat team that’s 1-and-1 on the season.

Last week in their home debut, Evangel shut out Graceland 62-to-nothing.

Evangel forced six turnovers, and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

“Oh yea they’ve done a super job. Coach Desoto and the defensive staff have done a great job of getting our guys in position to be successful out there. And they’re flying around,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.

“Yea it’s definitely buried with us now with Coach Desoto. He’s hard on us but he’s a great coach. And that’s where our defense starts. He just brings the fire every night for us. Stopping them gets to their ego, but scoring on them buries them down deep,” said Evangel defensive back Nate Swofford.