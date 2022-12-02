SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Arvest Classic high school basketball tournament tipped off its second night of action at Parkview high school.

The Kickapoo Chiefs took on De Smet in Friday night’s semifinals.

And the Spartans get on the board quickly, Justin Duff with the three pointer, it’s a 6-0 start.

Kickapoo battles back, Trae Oettin with the stop and pop hoop, it’s a two point game.

Then the Chiefs working it inside to Harrison Doennig who spins to the hole, it’s 17-15 De Smet.

Later the Chiefs Jackson Shorter with the slam dunk, still a two point game.

It was 20-17 De Smet in the first quarter.

And De Smet goes onto win 62-55.