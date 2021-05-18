Davis shines in Catholic district semifinal shutout

OZARK, Mo. — Colin Davis led the way on the mound and at the plate Tuesday as Springfield Catholic Baseball topped Mountain Grove 7-0 in the class four district 10 semifinals.

Davis took advantage of the rescheduled rain-out as he pitched seven shutout innings for the Irish, striking out four along the way.

He also went 2-3 at the plate for a trio of RBIs including one on a triple.

Catholic improves to 22-5 with the semifinal victory and advances to the district championship game on Wednesday against Ava.

The Bears beat Logan-Rogersville in the other semifinal, 3-2.

First pitch between the Irish and Ava is set for 5:00 pm at Springfield Catholic High School.