Davis, Drury scorch Hawks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Malek Davis was a man on a mission against Rockhurst.

Davis led Drury to a 91-62 win over the Hawks at the O’Reilly Family Events Center on Saturday afternoon.

Davis scored 28 points on 8-14 from 3-point range in the blowout win for the Panthers (3-5, 1-1)

The win snaps a small two-game losing streak for the Panthers.

Clay Gayman also was on fire from deep, scoring 16 points on 4-7 beyond the arc.

The Panthers continued to play with a coaching-by-committee style as Panthers Head Coach Chris Foster continues to tend to a health issue.

According to the University, Foster left the November 27 game and was treated, then released, from the hospital.

Chris Carr, Ben Fisher and Sam Briscoe have been leading the team in the games since.

Drury will host UHSP and Southern Nazarene before returning to conference play on January 2.