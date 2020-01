FILE – In this Wednesday, May 15, 2013 file photo, NBA Commissioner David Stern takes a question from a reporter during a news conference following an NBA Board of Governors meeting in Dallas. The NBA says former Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 and underwent emergency surgery. The league says in a statement its thoughts and prayers are with the 77-year-old Stern’s family. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

(CBS) — David Stern, the former commissioner of the National Basketball Association died Wednesday, the NBA said. He was 77.

Stern died from a brain hemorrhage he suffered several weeks ago, according to the NBA.

Stern served as NBA commissioner from 1984 until 2014.