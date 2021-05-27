Dana Ford offering free hoops camp to children of first responders, health care workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State basketball coach Dana Ford says health care workers and first responders worked tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. And the Bears coach would like to thank them by inviting the children of health care workers and first responders to attend his basketball camps for free.

“It’s a token of gratitude for their hard work in the Covid year,” said Ford.

Ford’s camps are the only major sport camps that will be held at Missouri State this summer as the campus gets ready to fully reopen this fall.

He’s offering a wide variety of camps which start June first:

—Individual day camp #1 June 1st through June 4th.

—Shooting camp is June 5th.

—Father and Child camp June 19th.

—Individual day camp #2 June 21st-24th.

—Team Camp June 26th-27th.

—Rookie Bears camp June 28th-29th.

For more info:

https://danafordbasketballcamps.totalcamps.com