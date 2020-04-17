Dana Ford confirms three player departures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While a trio of players leaving had already been reported, Missouri State men’s basketball head coach Dana Ford officially confirmed the departures of Josh Hall, Tyrik Dixon and Ford Cooper Jr. on Thursday.

Ford has already been hard at work to fill those spots as he finilized his list of spring signees Thursday.

The Bears will have seven newcomers who have committed to the Bears during the spring National Letter of Intent signing period.

The third signing class for Dana Ford features freshmen Raphe Ayres, Melvyn Ebonkoli, and Skylar Wicks; Dawson Carper, a transfer from Hawaii who will have two seasons of eligibility at MSU; and juco standouts Keaton Hervey, Demarcus Sharp, and Nic Tata.

“We are really excited about our group of signees and what each of them brings to our program,” Ford said in a statement. “Our staff has worked really hard to address our needs and help continue to build our program.”