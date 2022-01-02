DaMitz paces Drury in blowout win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Even the holiday break couldn’t slow down the Drury Lady Panthers.

Drury beat William Jewell 90-42 on Sunday afternoon at O’Reilly Family Events Center in its first game since December 18.

Kaylee DaMitz scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Lady Panthers in scoring.

“I always feel anytime you can get some real game reps, that makes you a little more of a veteran team,” said Drury head coach Amy Eagan said in a release. “Our young kids haven’t had that opportunity because of our non-conference schedule this year, but was really glad today they were able to do that.”

The Lady Panthers (13-1, 3-0) were without a third of their scoring as Paige Robinson was out with an injury and Azia Lynch was in COVID protocol.

Three other Drury Lady Panthers scored in double-figures including freshman Anna Hitt who scored a career-high 15.

Drury also won the turnover battle with an impressive 34 turnovers forced to just 12 going against itself.

“I thought our defense was really good today,” added Eagan. “We forced them into a lot of turnovers, and we played really smart without fouling, and that was big.”

Drury is back on Tuesday as it travels to SBU.