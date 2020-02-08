Crutcher leads No. 6 Dayton over Saint Louis 71-65

Dayton’s Jalen Crutcher (10) drives to the basket against St. Louis guard Yuri Collins (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Tribble) This photo is courtesy of AP.

DAYTON, Oh. (AP) – Obi Toppin scored 17 points and Jalen Crutcher led a second-half rally that swept No. 6 Dayton to a 71-65 victory over Saint Louis.

The Flyers are unbeaten in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Dayton has won 12 straight, vaulting to its highest ranking in 53 years.

The Billikens have given the Flyers their two closest calls.

Crutcher’s last-second 3-pointer in overtime rallied the Flyers to a 78-76 victory on Jan. 17 on the Billikens’ court.

He scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as Dayton broke open a tight game. Jordan Goodwin led Saint Louis with 22 points.