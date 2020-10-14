Crusaders to kick off South division play at Benedictine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will hit the road Saturday afternoon to Kansas to play Benedictine.

And the Crusaders will go with a little extra pep in their step.

Last week Chuck Hepola’s team won its first game of the season.

Evangel racked up 400 plus yards in the air and beat Clarke 28-13.

But this week the new season begins, the South division.

If the Crusaders can win the South, it will automatically qualify for the NAIA spring playoffs.

But it starts with a tough trip to 3-1 Benedictine.

“Really what we need to do is win the South division play. And obviously you have some really solid teams in the South year in and year out. It’s going to be, honestly, it’s going to be a lot of fun. This is, this is the best part of the season right here. Because it’s really week in and week out it’s playoff football every week. Because you’re playing South division. They (Benedictine) play an aggressive style of football offensive, defense and special teams. It’s really a mirror image of each team,” said Hepola.