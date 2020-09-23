Crusaders ready for Thursday night battle with Vikings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will kick off the home portion of their schedule Thursday night at Tiger Stadium in Ozark.

The Crusaders are still looking for their first victory of the season after losing at Culver-Stockton last Saturday.

It was a one point game going into the fourth quarter, but Evangel had three fourth quarter turnovers and the Wildcats won 34-17.

Thursday’s game won’t be any easier with Grand View in town.

The Vikings won the north last year and was an NAIA semifinalist.

Evangel must protect the ball if the Crusaders hope to upend the Vikings.

“Obviously you have a couple of turnovers right there that had an impact on the game. I mean if you don’t have those two turnovers and see what happens in the game. Obviously there’s something that happens. Those are basic fundamentals that we have to continue to work on. And we’re always striving to get out there and not make any mistakes. Yea it’ll be great playing Thursday night. There are very few teams playing on Thursday night really across the nation. So there will be a lot of exposure for our kids,” said Evangel coach Chuck Hepola.