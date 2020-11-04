Crusaders prepare for CMU with sights set on a win streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Evangel Football returns home to Tiger Stadium in Ozark Saturday with sights set on building a winning streak against Central Methodist.

Last week, the Crusaders made a late run to beat Missouri Valley, 47-33.

That win improved Evangel’s record to 2-4 on the season as quarterback Dyllan Decker threw two fourth quarter touchdown passes to earn the win.

Decker and wide receiver Josh Dennie were named Heart of America Conference players of the week.

Dennie returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Now, Head Coach Chuck Hepola wants to carry that momentum into Central Methodist.

“There’s really two ways to look at it,” Hepola said. ” One you can look at the win and you can be satisfied. Or number two you can look at the win and be inspired by that. And try to figure out ways to get better. So I challenged our guys to be inspired by that win. And that being said we’re trying to get perfection from these guys. It can be exhausting at times because you know you’re never going to reach it. But it’s the ultimate goal that you’re trying to do. And I’m really proud of our kids.”

Kickoff between the Crusaders and Eagles at Tiger Stadium is set for Saturday at 1:00 pm.