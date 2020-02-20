Crusaders fall at buzzer to MidAmerica Nazarene

by: Dan Lindblad

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The game had the feel of whoever had possession last would win.

And that is exactly what happened.

MidAmerica Nazarene beat Evangel 84-82 on a desperation three pointer from Anthony Brown as the buzzer sounded.

Following a Nate Davis three to give Evangel the lead, and with just 4.4 seconds left, the Pioneers (16-10, 12-8) inbounded the ball with a half-court heave to Dakota Quinn who then passed it to Brown for the winner.

The teams traded blows down the stretch with three combined three-point shots in the game’s final nine seconds.

Cade Coffman led the Crusaders (14-13, 10-10) with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Nate Davis, Edriel Martinborough, Josh Pritchett and Pavel Antonov added double figures for the Crusaders as well.

Brown scored a game-high 32 points for the Pioneers, which included 4-8 from three-point range.

Evangel will play road games against Grand View and Missouri Valley before the home finale against Clarke on February 29.

