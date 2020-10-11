Crusaders conquer Clarke for first win

OZARK, Mo. — After an 0-2 start, Evangel football finally placed one in the win column Saturday with a 28-13 win over visiting Clarke.

Originally, the Crusaders were going to host the Pride back in September for the season opener.

After COVID quarantining on both sides, however, the game was postponed.

Evangel took advantage of turnovers in the win, turning two first half fumble recoveries into a 14-6 lead.

Evangel improves to 1-2 on the season with the victory.

They will to reach the .500 mark on Saturday, October 17th as they travel to Benedictine to open Heart of America South Division play.

Kickoff between the Crusaders and Ravens is set for 1:00 pm in Atchison, Kansas.