Creek wins the Cheek Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And for the third straight year a Missouri State soccer player has won the prestigious Virgil Cheek Award.

Bears goalkeeper Michael Creek is the 2021 winner.

The Virgil Cheek Award goes to the male graduating senior demonstrating high qualities in scholarship, character, leadership and athletic performance.

Creek started all 14 games for the soccer Bears allowing just ten goals and helping Missouri State advance to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Creek’s Bears won the Valley’s regular season and conference tournament championship.

Missouri State has handed out the Virgil Cheek Award since 1955.