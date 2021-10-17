Creek posts clean sheet as Bears win at home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Another day, another shutout for Missouri State goalkeeper Michael Creek.

Creek’s third clean sheet of the season helped the Bears beat SIUE 1-0 on Sunday at Allison South Stadium in Springfield.

“Shutouts always feel good,” Creek said in a release. “It’s always on my mind, I’m always trying to work toward that.”

Creek stopped three Cougars’ (4-7-2, 2-4-0) shots on target with two coming in the first period and another after halftime.

The Bears (11-1-0, 6-0-0) recorded four shots that needed the keeper’s attention.

Greg Stratton recorded the game’s lone goal in the 59th minute on a redirected ball into the box from Kian Yari. It was Stratton’s third goal of the season and second in as many games.

“It was just a great win for homecoming week,” head coach designate Michael Seabolt said. “Football and volleyball got wins and we did too, so we’ll all just keep moving forward.”

The Bears will travel to Evansville and Drake before returning home for a Halloween matchup against Bradley.