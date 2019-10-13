Coyotes explode past Bears in second quarter, 45-7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State fell well short of back-to-back wins Saturday as the Bears fell to visiting South Dakota, 45-7.

Despite the margin of victory, Missouri State was firmly in the game at the start of the second quarter.

Tyler Lovelace forced and recovered a fumble on the Coyote’s opening drive.

Peyton Huslig turned that into six on an eight-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Murray for a 7-0 lead on South Dakota five minutes into the game.

South Dakota responded immediately with a 57-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing drive, but at the end of the opening quarter it was 7-7.

The second quarter was where the wheels fell off.

Thanks in part to a pair of Bear turnovers, South Dakota posted 24 points in the first five minutes of the second quarter.

From their the Coyotes entered cruise control to secure a 45-7 victory.

“It’s just being gap sound,” Missouri State Sr. Linebacker McNeece Egbim said after the game. “Honestly, that’s what it comes down to. Mentally, I think we’re focused, we’re ready. They did a good job trying to fool us with their schemes and what they do. It just comes down to gap sound, everybody being where they need to be.”

“They went and played a heck of a game last week,” Head Coach Dave Steckel said. “You scratch your head. It’s like you’re a parent and your kids aren’t having success because this week was a very good week of preparation in practice. They go out and they’re playing a heck of a first quarter and then the kitchen sink fell out.”

Missouri State falls to 1-4, 1-1 in conference with the loss.

The Bears travel to FCS No. 1 North Dakota State on October 19th.