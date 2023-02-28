SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State welcomed the Big 12’s Oklahoma State Cowboys to Hammons Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Bears were looking for their fifth straight victory against the 12th ranked Cowboys.

The last time these two teams met was in last season’s NCAA tournament.

OSU took two from the Bears.

Mo State jumped out in front early in this one, bottom of the second, Zack Stewart takes this deep to right, up on the Bill Rowe roof, it’s 1-nothing Bears.

It was 2-nothing when Nick Rodriguez smokes this double into the right field corner, that put two on for Spencer Nivens.

And Nivens takes this pitch way over the boards in right, a three run home run, and it’s 5-nothing Missouri State.

But the 12th ranked Cowboys rallied, it starts with this Nolan Schubart single up the middle that scores Nolan McLlean, it’s 5-one.

And Oklahoma State scored seven in the seventh and beat the Bears 12-10.