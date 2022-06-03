STILLWATER, Ok–The Missouri State Bears opened the NCAA baseball tournament Friday night in Stillwater.

The underdog Bears won the Valley tournament and secured the automatic bid into the field of 64.

Back in March, the Bears lost to the Cowboys in Stillwater.

They were looking for revenge.

Scoreless in the second when Oklahoma State’s Nolan McLean takes this deep to right, into the bleachers a solo shot it’s 1-0.

Then in the third Roc Riggio takes this deep to right, into the bullpen, another solo shot it’s 2-0.

In the fourth, Oklahoma State gets more, again it’s McLean, this time to left center, his second of the game, that makes it 4-nothing.

It was 6-nothing when the Bears rally, first, it’s Mason Greer, he goes deep to right, a two run shot, 6-2.

Then Dakota Kotowski takes this deep to left center, another two run shot, 6-4.

But Oklahoma State holds off the Bears and wins 10-5, Missouri State plays Grand Canyon Saturday.