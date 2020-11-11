Covid scraps Evangel’s final two football games

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Evangel’s football season is over.

Covid-19 quarantines at both Baker and Graceland have scrapped the rest of this NAIA campaign.

So Evangel ends its season with a 2-5 record.

Coach Chuck Hepola is hoping that the game with Baker can be moved to the spring.

It could be a unique way to wrap up spring camp.

Hepola won’t know the details until the spring.

He did say he was proud of his players who navigated this covid infested football season.

“They’re coming to school to get a degree but also to play the sports of football. And football is enabling them to get that degree. And our young men were able to do that. And so from a standpoint of our team, and also having the experience of playing college football. I have a son on the team who’s a senior this year. Just from talking to him, he wouldn’t chance a thing. And our guys were able to get that great experience and also get their degree. And be able to forge forward. The one thing it taught our guys was you have to learn to persevere,” said Hepola.