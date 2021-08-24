Covid quarantine cancels Glendale’s season opener at West Plains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri state high school football season will kick off on Friday.

It’s the start of the season for everyone, but Glendale.

Today Springfield Public Schools announced that the Falcons game at West Plains has been canceled because of a Covid-19 quarantine.

The covid exposure was with the Glendale program.

West Plains is scrambling to find an opponent for Friday.

Unlike the college conferences, high school games will be canceled not forfeited.

The Falcons are scheduled to play at Rolla next week and then open the home schedule Thursday, September ninth against Hillcrest.

Mike Mauk’s Falcons were 6-5 last season, losing in the second round of the playoffs to Lebanon.