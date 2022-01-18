Covid infections cancel Saturday’s Drury game against SBU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury mens team continues to struggle with Covid-19 infections.

The Panthers announced Tuesday that their game Saturday against Southwest Baptist has been canceled because of their quarantine.

Drury has two players who have tested positive and six others who are in contact quarantine.

The Panthers have only played three of the eight games scheduled since January second because of Covid.

The Great Lakes Valley Conference also announced a change in its Covid policy.

Moving forward the conference will try to reschedule some of the games that were previously canceled.